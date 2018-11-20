Police say man armed with multiple weapons planned mass shooting

SPRINGFIELD, KY (WAVE) - Police in Washington County believe a man arrested with multiple guns at an industrial park was planning a mass shooting.
Matthew R. Smith, 37, of Willisburg KY, is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder.
The Springfield Police Department says officers who were called to the 300 block of West Industry Drive just after 4 p.m. Monday on a suspicious vehicle and trespasser found Smith inside a Chevrolet Silverado. When the officer asked Smith for his name, police said Smith making movements inside the truck and asked the officer for his badge number. When a second request for his name brought the same response, Smith was asked to step out of the truck but refused.
As the officer opened the door to remove Smith from the truck he saw that Smith had a Glock handgun and began to raise it to the officer's chest. The officer was able to grab the gun and disarm Smith before pulling him from the truck and taking him to the ground.
The arrest report says Smith resisted attempts to be handcuffed and kept reaching for his waistband. Officers found he had a second handgun tucked in the waistband of his pants and a third gun in an ankle holster.
Inside Smith's truck, police found two rifles in the front passenger seat - an AR-15 with a 40 round magazine and a .308 rifle. There were also "multiple fully loaded magazines" for each of the semi-automatic weapons, according to the arrest report. The report also says the AR-15 appeared to had been modified to be fully automatic.
During questioning, Smith told police he was trying to find a woman that he had dropped off at the business that morning. Smith said the woman had not answered any of his calls and he believed she was being trafficked. Smith went on to say he "brought what he needed to get the job done."
In addition to attempted murder, Smith is charged with wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing. Smith, who is being held without bond at the Marion County Detention Center, may also face federal weapons charges.
