Robbery suspect shot on Crums Lane

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A robbery suspect was shot by the man they intended to rob, according to Louisville Metro police.
Police were called to a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of Crums Lane around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
When officers arrived they found the victim who told them he was by his vehicle when he was approached by the suspects and held at gunpoint, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. The victim said he pulled his pistol from the holster to defend himself and was shot at by the robbery suspects.
Mitchell said the victim fired back and the suspects ran.
Witnesses told police they saw the suspects get into a vehicle and leave. They said one of the suspects was helped into the car and it appeared he had been shot.
Shortly after, one of the suspects was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police identified the person who drove to the hospital as Deontae Dobson, 23. Dobson was taken into custody on a bench warrant.
The second suspects injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
