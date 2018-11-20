1 shot in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police responded after one person was shot in the Russell neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 12:21 a.m. of a shooting in the 2600 block of West Madison Street.
Once on scene, crews found one person shot.
That person was transported to University Hospital for treatment.
Their condition is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
