SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

The video attached today will cover some of the latest info when it comes to the new data trends for December-March. It is starting to appear that El Niño will have some, but limited, impact on our winter pattern. This means we will need to watch the pressures around other parts of the globe when it comes to the lovely “Polar Vortex” and jet stream patterns over the northern Atlantic. Both of which are starting to favor more of an impact for the eastern United States.