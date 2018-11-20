Ward previews Governor’s Cup

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Interim Louisville football coach Lorenzo Ward spoke to the media Monday ahead of this weekend’s Governor’s Cup matchup.
Ward used the old adage about rivalry games, saying you throw the record out. That’s especially apt for Louisville, who currently are 2-9.
“I said that because I think it’s true," Ward said. "I think anytime you play a rival, the guys on the other side are going to play harder. It’s about pride, so you can throw the records out. Regardless of how a season’s gone, it’s still the same as if we were undefeated.”
Ward did not say who will start at quarterback for Louisville, but said Malik Cunningham is “fine” after he seemed to suffer a hand injury in the Cardinals' loss to NC State last Saturday.
He said his team will be at full strength, and have been preparing for Kentucky’s threats on both sides of the ball. One of those threats he addressed on defense is Josh Allen.
“I think we’d be not very smart as coaches if we don’t know where 41 is. Again, he can destroy an offense. I was blessed to coach Jadeveon Clowney and you had to know where he was on offense or he would destroy your game plan, so you’ve definitely got to know where Josh Allen is.”
Kickoff for Saturday is set for 7 p.m.
