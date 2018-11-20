YMCA announces $2 million gift at Thanksgiving breakfast

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - During the 28th Annual YMCA Mayor’s Community Thanksgiving Breakfast, the YMCA of Greater Louisville announced a $2 million gift from Brown-Forman.
The money will support construction of the new west Louisville YMCA facility, as well as programs across the organization’s 11 locations in Metro Louisville and southern Indiana.
The $2 million gift will be applied multiple ways over the next five years:
- $1 million of the gift will support the construction of the new Republic Bank Foundation YMCA facility, located at 1800 West Broadway in west Louisville.
- $500,000 has been designated to support access and memberships to the new YMCA facility by the surrounding neighborhood.
- $500,000 will support several programs and services across the YMCA of Greater Louisville system, including Black Achievers and Safety Around Water.
“We are proud to make this significant contribution to our neighbors in west Louisville, Brown-Forman’s home for more than 90 years,” Brown-Forman Corporations, CEO Paul Varga said in a press release. “Brown-Forman is a long-time partner and supporter of the YMCA and the work it does to make our communities stronger. We are very excited to welcome our new neighbor and to partner with them to positively impact our neighborhood.”
The new west Louisville YMCA facility will be named the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA. The two-story building will include a state-of-the-art fitness center, 25-meter swimming lap/family pool, gymnasium, classrooms, modern locker rooms, an indoor track and a Kid’s Club that will provide childcare while members work out. Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019.
