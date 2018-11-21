Brothers donate turkeys in mother’s memory

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two Louisville brothers made Thanksgiving a little easier for patients undergoing treatment for cancer on Tuesday.
The Mary Jane Gift Quality of Life Fund at the UofL James Graham Brown Cancer Center provides patients with resources that are above and beyond the treatment they receive. For the fifth year in a row, Alex Gift and Tommy Gift provided turkeys to patients to help them have an enjoyable Thanksgiving.
The Gift brothers are the sons of the late Mary Jane Gift. The Gifts lost their mother to a 24-year battle with breast cancer.
“She was always positive,” Tommy said in a press release. “She was always smiling and Thanksgiving was her favorite holiday.”
“We loved her to death, and we know she will be having a bird for us ‘upstairs,’” Alex said of his mother.
The brothers handed out more than 125 turkeys to patients.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.