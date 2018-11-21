Cards take on #5 Tennessee in NIT Season Tip-off

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville and Tennessee will meet for the first time in 10 years on Wednesday afternoon in Brooklyn.
The Cards (3-0) take on the #5 Vols (3-0) in the NIT Season Tip-Off in the Barclays Center, home of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets.
"I do think that when we come back from New York, we'll have a good idea of where we have to improve, not that I don't think we have a pretty good handle on that now, but you get tested," UofL head coach Chris Mack said.
After three straight wins at the KFC YUM! Center, his team will face the Vols and then on Friday will take on either #2 Kansas (3-0) or Marquette (3-1).
Tennessee returns all five starters from a team that won 26 games in 2017-18 and earned head coach Rick Barnes a share of the Southeastern Conference regular season championship.
They are lead by 6-7 junior Grant Williams, who averages 22 points and 8.3 rebounds and 6-6 senior Admiral Schofield, who averages 12 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
"So it's got to be one on three and one on four and we've got to crowd the floor as much as humanly possible against a very physical team," Mack said.
UofL leads the overall series 12-8 and has won the last five meetings and 11 of the last 12.
The Cards and Vols tip off at 5 p.m. and the game will televised nationally on ESPN2.
