Crews rescue at least 1 person from house fire in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fire crews rescued at least one person from a house fire in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood.
The fire started around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Madison Street, MetroSafe confirmed. That’s near 23rd Street between Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Chestnut Street.
MetroSafe confirmed fire crews reported at least one victim was rescued from the fire. That person was rushed to University Hospital, but his or her condition is not known.
It’s not clear if more people were inside the home when the fire started.
Firefighters got control of the blaze in about 15 minutes. Officials are not yet saying what caused it.
