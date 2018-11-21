Father charged with abusing newborn causing critical, life threatening injuries

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The father of a one-month-old child has been arrested after his child was found to have life threatening injuries.
Louisville Metro police were called to Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital on November 17 after the infant was brought in showing signs of being assaulted. The child was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital and remains in critical condition.
LMPD detectives said the father, Demarcus D. Swain, 25, of Louisville, admitted to shaking the infant and "aggressively placing the victim on his chest out of frustration because the victim was crying."
Swain was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of assault and criminal abuse of a child under age 12. Bond was set at $500,000 cash.
Swain's arrest report states the infant has "a bleak chance of survival."
