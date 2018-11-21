FORECAST: Pleasant for pre-Thanksgiving travel

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - This morning’s clouds will quickly disperse leaving us with gorgeous sunshine to enjoy.
High pressure over the center of the country will keep things calm for those traveling for Thanksgiving, especially in the eastern half of the country. Tonight, temperatures return to the upper 20s and low 30s under partly cloudy skies.
Thanksgiving looks great! Temperatures will rise into the low 50s with the help of plenty of sunshine.
As you're out shopping for the best deals early Black Friday, clouds and winds will increase ahead of our next system. Temperatures will warm into the 50s before widespread showers roll in during the afternoon and evening.
The rain slides east on Saturday morning; highs will max out in the mid to upper 50s Saturday afternoon.
Our next round of rain arrives late Sunday. As the rain moves out, cold air will race to catch up to it. If the cold air does meet up with the outgoing moisture, light snow/flurries will be possible; we'll keep a close eye on those trends.
FORECAST
TODAY: Mostly sunny; warmer; HIGH: 49°
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy; chilly; LOW: 30°
THANKSGIVING: Mostly sunny; HIGH: 52°
BLACK FRIDAY: Increasing clouds; showers late (80%); HIGH: 56°
