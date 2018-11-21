Jockeys, Churchill Charlie visit patients at Norton Children’s Hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Churchill Downs jockeys, including Hall of Fame jockey Pat Day, and Churchill Charlie, Churchill Downs mascot, visited dozens of patients and their families at Norton Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.
The group was made up of more than a dozen members of the Churchill Downs Racetrack jockey colony.
Day says this is a good chance for him to get out and put smiles on kids faces, who may not be going through the best of times.
“A good group of riders that have come out on their day off to visit with the children, hand out some goodies from Churchill Downs and to try to bring a little sunshine into their rooms and it’s always been very fulfilling and rewarding for us, the riders to endeavor to put a smile on the faces of the patients and their families,” said Day.
The group heads to Norton Children’s Hospital every year as part of an annual tradition.
