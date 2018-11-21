Lebanon woman allowed to keep Christmas house decals up

LEBANON, KY (WAVE) - A Marion County, KY, woman who put up Christmas decals on her home will be able to leave them up, the City of Lebanon’s Property Maintenance Code Board decided on Tuesday.
On Nov. 7, Deanna Rupa received a $500 citation, just one day after she put a Christmas decal on her home.
An attorney representing the City of Lebanon told WAVE 3 News the citation is in regard to the original murals that were on the home.
Those murals have been removed.
At the Lebanon’s Property Maintenance Code Board meeting on Tuesday, the board discussed whether or not the holiday decals on the home were okay. The board unanimously decided the decals are okay on the home, as they are considered holiday decorations.
They also decided the “notice of violations can cease” regarding the murals on her home, since they are gone.
Rupa said in the spirit of Thanksgiving, she is thankful the board is allowing her to keep the decals up to spread holiday cheer.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.