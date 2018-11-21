LMPD officers deliver Thanksgiving meals to senior citizens

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Delivering a hot Thanksgiving meal was the goal of Louisville Metro police officers with the help of a WAVE Country church.
Partnering with Greater St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, groups of officers hit the streets and delivered surprise Thanksgiving meals to senior citizens in need.
Several divisions participated and some meals even had some heavy duty equipment - like the LMPD SWAT vehicles - helping with the delivery.
"Today, specifically, we're taking 33 meals out to people in Louisville who've basically let us know they need the help," said Paul Cobb, a member of LMPD SWAT. "It's a different way for people to see the police and we're really glad we get to do it."
Cobb went on to say, “you want to be able to share. People became police officers for different reasons, but you learn over a career that it helps to have compassion and empathy and that’s what we’re getting to share today.”
According to Cobb, by using the SWAT rescue vehicle they are able to take more meal at one time out to those in need.
This was the 19th year LMPD hosted this event with reater St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church.
