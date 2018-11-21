Man shot, killed one day before Thanksgiving

Man shot, killed one day before Thanksgiving
By Sarah Jackson | November 21, 2018 at 5:22 AM EST - Updated November 21 at 5:39 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One person is dead following a shooting in the Iroquois neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 4300 block of Lonsdale Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

When police arrived they found a man had been shot inside of a home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

