Man, woman wounded after confronting burglary suspect

CANEYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in Grayson County that left two people wounded.
The shooting happened in the Jugville community around 1:20 a.m. Central time.
State police two residents of a home in the 2500 block of Richland Road saw at least one person trying to steal items from a barn on the property. The man and woman tried to follow a vehicle after it left their property. the couple was shot when they confronted the occupants of the vehicle.
One of the wounded, a 59-year-old man, was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. the other resident, a 39-year-old woman, was flown to Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville where she was treated and released.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about persons involved is asked to call Kentucky State Police.
