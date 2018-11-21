Name of man killed on I-65 crash in Bullitt County released

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All lanes of Interstate 65 northbound had to be shut down in Bullitt County Monday evening due to a deadly wreck.
The call came in around 8:45 p.m. of a wreck near the 106 mile marker.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the wreck involved two tractor-trailers.
According to Kentucky State Police, the preliminary investigation revealed, Ejub Cavka, 62 of Bowling Green was operating a 2003 Freightliner and was attempting to merge from the northbound emergency lane onto I-65. David Koch (46) of Hazel was operating a 2018 Freightliner and was traveling in the northbound lane. Cavka while attempting to merge back into the travel portion of the roadway pulled out and into the path of Koch’s vehicle.
Koch was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bullitt County Coroner’s Office. Cavka was transported to Jewish South Hospital with non-life threatening injuries
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
