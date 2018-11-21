Name of man killed on I-65 crash in Bullitt County released

According to Kentucky State Police, the preliminary investigation revealed, Ejub Cavka, 62 of Bowling Green was operating a 2003 Freightliner and was attempting to merge from the northbound emergency lane onto I-65. David Koch (46) of Hazel was operating a 2018 Freightliner and was traveling in the northbound lane. Cavka while attempting to merge back into the travel portion of the roadway pulled out and into the path of Koch’s vehicle.