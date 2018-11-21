North End Cafe facing federal lawsuit, accused of withholding OT pay

A federal lawsuit accuses North End Cafe of not paying overtime wages to 18 employees for nearly three years.
By John P. Wise | November 21, 2018 at 5:55 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 5:56 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a lawsuit against a popular Louisville restaurant that operates two locations.

At issue is whether the North End Cafe, with eateries in Clifton and the Highlands, owes back overtime to more than a dozen employees dating back nearly three years.

The suit claims the two locations, listed under different LLCs, owe “18 employees $131,409.66 in unpaid wages plus an equal amount in liquidated damages totaling $262,819.32.”

The suit also indicates the alleged withholding of payment began no later than Jan. 5, 2016.

WAVE 3 News is awaiting a response from North End Cafe.

