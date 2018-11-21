Organizations across WAVE Country hand out free turkeys, hams & meals for Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Organizations across Louisville and WAVE Country have given out hundreds of free turkeys to those who can’t afford them.
On Tuesday morning, Feed The City hosted their annual Thanksgiving turkey food box giveaway at the Parkland Boys & Girls Club. Feed The City proved 350-500 people with a turkey, and all the fixings for a Thanksgiving day meal.
This was the 17th year Feed The City provided meals to those less fortunate, but it’s not the only time of the year they feed those who are hungry.
“This is not something we do once a year...our church, our ministry is open everyday,” said Feed The City’s executive director Larry Coleman. “Everyday we feed a free meal, a hot meal to every person that comes.”
Also on Tuesday morning, Reverend Jerome Sutton, with help from The Goldsmith family and Sweet Peaches handed out free hams and turkeys.
“We are happy today on this Tuesday before thanksgiving,” Sutton said. “We celebrate Thanksgiving in our community and we are excited about what we are able to do today with all of our friends.”
Sweet Peaches provided some homemade holiday goodness, with brown beans, coleslaw and homemade cornbread.
At noon on Tuesday, Vincenzo’s Italian restaurant served a traditional meal for 300 homeless guests at the Cathedral of the Assumption.
The meal included Thanksgiving favorites, like turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, green beans, pumpkin cheesecake and apple pie.
“We want our downtown neighbors to feel just as welcome at this meal as they would at any of the meals that we serve in our restaurant," co-owner of Vincenzo’s, Vincenzo Gabriele said. "Our entire staff always looks forward to sharing this special day with our friends.”
Vincenzo’s has worked with the Cathedral of the Assumption to provide their annual meal for more than 18 years.
