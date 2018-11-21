Renault keeps Ghosn as CEO despite arrest in Japan

In this Friday, April 20, 2018, photo, Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks during an interview in Hong Kong. Ghosn, who became one of the auto industry's most powerful executives by engineering a turnaround at the Japanese manufacturer, was arrested Monday and will be fired for allegedly underreporting his income and misusing company funds, the automaker said. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (Kin Cheung)
November 20, 2018 at 11:05 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 11:08 PM

TOKYO (AP) — France's Renault says it has decided to keep its CEO Carlos Ghosn on despite his arrest in Japan on allegations that he misused assets of partner Nissan Motor Co. and misreported his income.

Renault's board of directors announced late Tuesday that the No. 2 at the company, Thierry Bollore, would temporarily fill in for Ghosn.

The French automaker said it would further consolidate its alliance with Nissan. The two automakers have a partnership, also, with smaller automaker Mitsubishi Motor Corp.

There was no update Wednesday in Tokyo from prosecutors on Ghosn's case, and no public word from Ghosn himself. It was unclear where he was being held.

The Japanese and French governments have confirmed their support for the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, the industry leader with 10.6 million vehicles sold in 2017.

