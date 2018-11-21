Safe Ride KY Coalition offers Lyft discounts for Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Starting Wednesday, the Safe Ride KY coalition will be offering $20,000.00 of safe rides over the Thanksgiving holiday to prevent impaired driving, the Kentucky Distillers’ Association announced on Tuesday.
By entering the code SAFERIDETURKEY in the Lyft mobile application, users can get two $10 discounts Wednesday through Sunday, Nov. 25.
“The night before Thanksgiving is considered one of America’s biggest drinking holidays of the year.” KDA President Eric Gregory said in a press release. “As you gather with family and friends over a glass of Kentucky Bourbon, please enjoy it responsibly and in moderation, which includes planning ahead for a safe ride.”
Since December 2017, Safe Ride KY has delivered 4,394 sober rides across Kentucky on high-traffic holidays like Christmas and New Year’s, St. Patrick’s Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Thanksgiving.
The “This one’s on us” campaign has attracted 358 new users to the Lyft platform, signaling real behavior change Gregory said.
“Downloading the Lyft app is generally a consumer’s first step towards using safe rides more regularly,” Gregory said. “That’s what we like to see.”
