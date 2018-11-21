Search for missing autistic boy underway in Radcliff

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - Police in Radcliff have issued an alert for a missing teen with autism.
Chemako V. Wishkeno, 13, was last seen in front of his home in the 600 block of S. Woodland Drive around 7 a.m. today waiting for the school bus.
Chemako is 5'8" tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a winter jacket Blaze Orange in color, blue jeans, gray belt, North Face camo t-shirt, black socks. Chemako was carrying a blue back pack with neon yellow stripes with "North Middle School" in white letters.
Authorities say Chemako has a high IQ and needs medication for bipolar and ADHD.
If you have seen or have any information about Chemako or his whereabouts, call the Radcliff Police Department at one of the following numbers: 270-351-4477, 270-351-4470 or 270-351-TIPS (8477).
