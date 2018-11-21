Several lane closures, delays announced for holiday travel

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There are several roads, bridges and interstates that are receiving work ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Most KYTC construction contracts restrict contractors from having lane closures during the Thanksgiving holiday, but this year there are some exceptions. The lane/ramp closures for US 31W (Dixie Highway) and Clark Memorial Bridge painting projects in Jefferson County, as well as the KY 146 ramp to I-71 project in Oldham County will be in place over the holiday weekend.
Take a look at the list below and plan your traffic route accordingly.
Jefferson County:
Interstate 71: Lane closures and delays possible at the Springdale Road overpass (mile markers 8.7) due to removal of rigging and work platforms. Lane closures are possible nightly from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning.
Interstate 71: Lane closures and delays possible at the I-265 interchange (Exit 9) due to removal of rigging and work platforms and loading of equipment. Lane closures are possible from 7 p.m. each evening until 5 a.m. the following morning. Shoulder closures are possible during daytime hours.
Interstate 64 West: The exit ramp to I-264 West (Exit 12) is reduced to 11 feet in width due to widening construction. Some delays are possible in this work zone. The shoulder is closed under the flyover ramp to I-264 West (mile marker 12.3) due to ramp widening.
Interstate 264 (Watterson Expressway) West: Lane shifts in place between I-64 and Taylorsville Road (mile markers 16.9 to 18.8) due to construction of an auxiliary lane.
Interstate 265 (Gene Snyder Freeway): Lane closures and delays possible in both directions between Interstate 65 and KY 864 (Beulah Church Road), mile markers 10.2 to 15.6, due to concrete pavement repairs, diamond grinding, bridge joint repairs and guardrail installation. Lane closures are possible on weekdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., weeknights from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning and on weekends from 9 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.
US 31: Roadway is reduced to one lane in each direction on the Clark Memorial Bridge over the Ohio River (mile markers 0.0 to 1.1) due to bridge cleaning and painting. Sidewalks are closed to pedestrians and cyclists. The bridge is closed during overnight hours from 8 p.m. each evening until 5 a.m. the following morning.
US 31E (Main Street): Lane closures between Clay Street and Preston Street (mile markers 17.1 to 17.5) due to pavement marking installation.
US 31E (Market Street): Lane closures between Jackson Street and Preston Street (mile markers 17.2 to 17.5) due to pavement marking installation.
US 31W (Dixie Highway): Lane closures and sidewalk closures in place between Blanton Lane and Crums Lane (mile markers 12.5 to 15.3) due to construction for access management and bus rapid transit lines. Roadway is reduced to two lanes northbound between Upper Hunters Trace and Heaton Road. Roadway is reduced to two lanes on southbound Dixie Highway between Blanton Lane and Upper Hunters Trace. Roadway is reduced to one lane southbound and two lanes northbound between Herbert Avenue and Crums Lane.
KY 61 (Preston Street) South: Lane closures between Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Main Street (mile markers 12.6 to 13.0) due to pavement marking installation.
KY 61 (Jackson Street) North: Lane closures between Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Main Street (mile markers 12.6 to 13.0) due to pavement marking installation.
KY 864 (Poplar Level Road): Roadway will be closed between KY 1747 (Fern Valley Road) and KY 2052 (Shepherdsville Road), mile marker 6.5 to 7.4, due to removal and replacement of concrete pavement. This closure is scheduled from 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 16 until 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 19. Motorists will be detoured via Fern Valley Road and Shepherdsville Road.
KY 864 (Goss Avenue/Shelby Street): Lane closures and delays possible between Eastern Parkway and Kentucky Street (mile markers 13.7 to 14.8) due to roadway milling and resurfacing and installation of pavement markings. Lane closures are possible weeknights from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning. Lane closures are possible on weekends from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
KY 1747 (Hurstbourne Parkway): Lane closures and delays possible between Bardstown Road and Stony Brook Drive (mile markers 7.4 to 10.5) due to installation of pavement markings. Lane closures are possible weekdays 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Bullitt County:
US 31EX (North Bardstown Road): Lane closures and delays possible between Stout Lane and US 31E (mile markers 0.3 to 2.4) due to roadway resurfacing.
KY 61 (Preston Highway): Lane closures and delays between KY 44 and Hillbrook Drive (mile marker 14.5 to 17.7) due to roadway paving. Motorists should watch for equipment entering and exiting the roadway.
Franklin County:
Interstate 64 East: The exit ramp to US 127 North (Exit 53B) will be closed due to paving of a merge ramp. This closure is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. until noon.
US 60 (East Main Street): Lane closures and delays possible at the intersection with Douglas Street and Langford Avenue (mile marker 9.7) due to intersection improvements. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction. Langford Avenue is closed between US 60 and Cold Spring Avenue.
US 127 North: Lane closures and delays possible at the bridge over I-64 (mile marker 4.4) due to paving. This work is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 19 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. In addition, the exit from I-64 East to US 127 North (Exit 53B) will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. until noon while crews pave the merge lane from this ramp.
KY 2271 (Lafayette Drive): Lane closures and delays possible between US 60 and KY 2259 (Shelby Street), mile markers 0.0 to 0.3 due to roadway resurfacing. Motorists will be flagged through the work zone.
Henry County:
Interstate 71: Shoulder closures and delays possible between the Henry/Oldham County line and the bridge over the Little Kentucky River (mile markers 24.6 to 28.1) due to drainage work. The speed limit in the work zone will be reduced to 55 MPH.
Oldham County:
I-71 North: Lane shifts in place at the KY 146 underpass (mile marker 17.4) due to overhead bridge repairs. The lane widths are reduced from 12 feet to 11 feet. The speed limit in this work zone is reduced to 60 MPH.
KY 146 (LaGrange Road): The entrance ramp to I-71 North (mile marker 5.8) is closed due to pier cap replacement at a bridge over I-71. This ramp will remain closed through the end of December. Motorists on KY 146 that need to access I-71 North should follow the signed detour via KY 146 East to KY 393 South and then access the interstate.
KY 362 (Ash Avenue): Roadway is reduced to one lane between Dunnlea Drive and Ashbrooke Drive (mile marker 2.0 to 2.2) due to drainage improvement. A temporary signal is in place to control traffic through this work zone.
KY 3223 (Old Sligo Road): Roadway is reduced to one lane at the bridge over Harrods Creek (mile marker 2.5) due to bridge deck restoration. A temporary signal is in place to control traffic through this work zone.
Shelby County:
KY 55 (Taylorsville Road): Lane closures and delays possible at Gordon Lane (mile marker 5.9) due installation of pavement markings. Motorists will be directed through the work zone via flagging operations.
Spencer County:
KY 44: Lane closures and delays possible between KY 55 and KY 248 (mile markers 9.7 to 14.8) due to pavement marking installation.
Trimble County:
Routine maintenance
Pothole patching, sweeping, drain & ditch cleaning, pavement marking, and maintenance crews may work on major interstates in the Louisville Metro area only during non-peak daytime hours and at night. Motorists should watch for roadside maintenance and pavement marking crews on interstates and highways throughout the rest of the district on a daily basis.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.