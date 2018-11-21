Several lane closures, delays announced for holiday travel

US 127 North: Lane closures and delays possible at the bridge over I-64 (mile marker 4.4) due to paving. This work is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 19 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. In addition, the exit from I-64 East to US 127 North (Exit 53B) will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. until noon while crews pave the merge lane from this ramp.