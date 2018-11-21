SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

Really nice travel weather for a good chunk of the country. I wish I could say the same about the “rush back” on Sunday, but there will be a potent system moving through the Midwest/Ohio Valley that will likely disrupt travel for some.
SNOW BOARD
Tuesday Backlash snow showers pre-dawn to flurries north in the afternoon
12/1-2 Rain to snow setup
12/5-6 Rain to snow setup
DISCUSSION:
Our weather issues this weekend actually have very little to do with wintry weather. Expect a good warm surge Friday night with some gusty winds and showers. Timing looks to be after 7pm west with Louisville cutting it close in the 8-9pm hour. After that, rainy and windy.
The showers look to ease on Saturday but the air will basically be the same. This could actually turn out to be a bonus day if:
- Friday/overnight south winds remain strong
- Rain exits before noon
- Clouds break up by 1-2pm
Those factors could lead to highs in the 60s. :) Let’s hope!
It will remain mild on Sunday but more cloud roll in ahead of the next system. This one look to be 97% rain for us and windy. Temperatures should fall from the upper 40s early Monday to around 40 by the afternoon. The air will dry out Monday night but there is still some room for rain to end as snow showers/flurries. No issues with this at this time.
It will stay cold for a couple days before we repeat another rain to snow setup.
The video today covers why I think this will be the trends until the block in Greenland locks in. That will then lead to wild weather as December rolls on.
BOTS! and Happy Thanksgiving!
