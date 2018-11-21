Thanksgiving road closures announced for annual Turkey Trot

Thanksgiving road closures announced for annual Turkey Trot
By Laurel Mallory | November 21, 2018 at 5:12 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 5:12 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Roads around the Northeast YMCA will be temporarily closed Thanksgiving morning for the 48th annual Turkey Trot.

The Turkey Trot, a 5K and 10K drawing thousands of runners, begins at 8 a.m., with road closures expected to last from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Race officials said there is a new route this year which could impact some residents' travel. These streets will be affected:

  • Mill Brook Road
  • Whipps Mill Road
  • Old Mill Road
  • Stonewall Way
  • Holly Springs Drive
  • Juniper Springs Drive
  • Willow Springs Drive
  • Old Whipps Mill Rd
  • N. Whittington Parkway
  • Mill Stream Place
  • Lakeview Road
  • Perry Road
  • Spruce Tree Ct
  • Spruce Tree Place
  • Holly Springs Court
  • Juniper Springs Court
  • Juniper Springs Place
  • Mill Race Road
  • Mark Trail Road
  • Gallant Fox Road
  • Whirlway Drive

Race officials said the roads will reopen as soon as possible after the event.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.