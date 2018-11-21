Thanksgiving road closures announced for annual Turkey Trot

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Roads around the Northeast YMCA will be temporarily closed Thanksgiving morning for the 48th annual Turkey Trot.
The Turkey Trot, a 5K and 10K drawing thousands of runners, begins at 8 a.m., with road closures expected to last from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Race officials said there is a new route this year which could impact some residents' travel. These streets will be affected:
- Mill Brook Road
- Whipps Mill Road
- Old Mill Road
- Stonewall Way
- Holly Springs Drive
- Juniper Springs Drive
- Willow Springs Drive
- Old Whipps Mill Rd
- N. Whittington Parkway
- Mill Stream Place
- Lakeview Road
- Perry Road
- Spruce Tree Ct
- Spruce Tree Place
- Holly Springs Court
- Juniper Springs Court
- Juniper Springs Place
- Mill Race Road
- Mark Trail Road
- Gallant Fox Road
- Whirlway Drive
Race officials said the roads will reopen as soon as possible after the event.
