Tips for smooth Thanksgiving travels

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Before you head to the airport there are a few tips you need to follow to make sure your experience goes as smoothly as possible.
Some people have wishes on how they'd like their Thanksgiving travels to go. Roger Kaeser is traveling to California to visit his daughter.
"Hopefully have a flight with no screaming kids," Kaeser said.
Samantha Kines is flying for the first time with her newborn.
"We are nervous about how he's going to act on the plane,” Kines said.
Although some headaches of traveling are out of your hands you can take control of some things by planning ahead.
"I've been up for too many hours you never can sleep on travel days,” Kaeser said. “Don't know why I even went to bed."
If you're traveling by plane, Louisville International Airport recommends showing up 90 minutes before your flight. On the way to the airport you should check your flight status online and download or print your boarding pass.
Lauren Odgen is traveling to Miami with her teenage daughter, Ensley.
"We're packing really light,” Odgen said. “We're not checking any bags and we know to have our devices charged and ready to go."
When you’re bringing a carry on. Follow the 3-1-1 rule. You’re only allowed 3.4 ounce liquids in one quart-sized bag. That’s the size of a makeup bag or larger zip lock.
If you're getting ready to drive out of town The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says Dixie Highway, the Clark Memorial Bridge and Old La Grange Road in Oldham County will have lane and ramp closures through the holiday weekend. AAA said more than 54 million people will travel more than 50 miles this Thanksgiving. Preparation is key to keeping yourself sane during the hectic traveling season.
If you don't want to get slowed down be sure check your tires, oil and batteries before you get in your car. If you're traveling by plane, have your boarding pass and ID ready because you never know what crowds you'll run into.
