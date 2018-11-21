10 UK hosts Winthrop on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

"Here we're playing Winthrop," Calipari said, "and you may say Winthrop, Pat (Kelsey) has done a great job with this team, he's got seniors, he's got guards, one is averaging 20 a game, the other is averaging whatever. They're shooting 30 three's a game. They play fast, they drive the ball, they space the court, all stuff that we, it's gonna show us where are we now compared to where we were two weeks ago, two and a half weeks ago."