10 UK hosts Winthrop on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Lexington, KY (WAVE) - Less than two hours after losing the #1 recruit in the Class of 2020, James Wiseman, to Memphis, John Calipari was at the mic.
"I've said it all along, I think I'm overrated as a recruiter," Calipari said. "We've had kids that made the decision to come here and it's played out well for almost all of them. My thing is I want to be able to sleep at night. I want to make sure I'm telling the truth. I want to make sure that I'm sticking with guys."
Calipari's #10 Kentucky (3-1) team hosts Winthrop (2-2) on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
"Here we're playing Winthrop," Calipari said, "and you may say Winthrop, Pat (Kelsey) has done a great job with this team, he's got seniors, he's got guards, one is averaging 20 a game, the other is averaging whatever. They're shooting 30 three's a game. They play fast, they drive the ball, they space the court, all stuff that we, it's gonna show us where are we now compared to where we were two weeks ago, two and a half weeks ago."
The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
