UPS holding hiring blitz this weekend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you’re a college student, or you’ve got a college student coming home for Christmas break, and they’re looking for a job, look no further. UPS is holding a hiring blitz, and they’re looking for college students wanting to make an extra buck while off of school.
Interested applicants can head to the UPS Center for Employment Opportunities, located at 8203 National Turnpike on Sunday Nov. 25 from 9 AM to 4 PM. Two forms of ID, like a driver’s license, passport, social security card, or an original birth certificate are needed for the interview.
If you’d like to get ahead of the game and save some time, apply here and schedule an interview. UPS says walk-ins are welcome the day of the hiring blitz.
“UPS is a great opportunity that shows itself every year to college students and sometime high school students,” Louisville resident Benjamin Tarr said. “It’s a great thing for us to engage in because it’s a good chance to get extra money...all college students need money.”
UPS says with bonuses and hourly pay, those hired at the blitz can make more than $400/week by working just 25-hours per week.
