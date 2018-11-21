Video of fight between students on Louisville street corner leads to arrests

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A video posted on social media led Kentucky State Police to arrest two men and charge them with felony assault for a brawl on a street corner of Louisville.
The fight happened at the corner of Poplar Level Road and Dahl Road, KSP confirmed. That’s just south of the Watterson Expressway (I-264).
Troopers identified the people involved in the fight as former and current students of Central Hardin High School.
A 16-year-old victim was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital after the fight. He or she is expected to be OK. It’s unclear if this victim was the only target, or if other victims were hurt.
Two adults and three juveniles were identified by police. The minors -- a 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds -- were cited and released to their parents.
Derek Taylor, 19, of Elizabethtown and Wesley Lawler, 18, of Glendale, were arrested and charged with second degree assault. That’s a felony.
The men are being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
Troopers said the investigation is not over.
