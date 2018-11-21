Washington has another big game, as #10 UK beats Winthrop 87-74

Lexington, KY (WAVE) - #10 Kentucky (4-1) gave up 13 three-pointers to Winthrop (2-3) on Wednesday afternoon, but the Cats shot 56% from the field and used a 14 point first half cushion to beat the Eagles 87-74.
P.J. Washington had his third straight monster effort, leading UK with 19 points and 11 rebounds. The sophomore forward hit 7 of his 11 field goal attempts. He had 19 points and 18 rebounds in their win over VMI on Sunday.
Four other Cats scored in double figures, Tyler Herro with 15, Keldon Johnson 13, Quade Green 11, and Nick Richards with a season-high 10.
The Eagles were 13-28 from three.
Kentucky hosts Tennessee State (2-3) on Friday night at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
