Women’s shelter receives backpacks, blankets from local Muslim group, doctors

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A service project between two local groups is bringing much-needed supplies to Louisville’s first women’s-only day shelter.
On Wednesday, members from Muslim Americans for Compassion and Doctors for Healthy Communities delivered 50 backpacks and 50 blankets to Uniting Partners for Women and Children in downtown Louisville.
Members said they are happy to be able to give back to their community.
“We are so blessed to be in this wonderful country,” DHC board member Dr. Waqar Saleem said. “I myself am a first-generation immigrant, and this Thanksgiving season just makes your heart grow so much bigger, so you want to give back. So it is just wonderful to do this.”
Uniting Partners for Women and Children opened in July. The group provides homeless women and children with resources needed to reclaim their lives, including simple things like showers and laundry.
