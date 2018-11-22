Attorney General: Hardin County wedding planner duped couples out of $30,000

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The owner of a Hardin County wedding venue is accused of conning couples out of thousands of dollars.
Attorney General Andy Beshear filed a lawsuit against Gabriella Farm owner Nicolle Thompson on Wednesday.
Thompson is accused of duping at least seven local couples, scamming them out of a combined $30,000.
Thompson’s wedding service offered all-inclusive packages that included the use of her former property on Leitchfield Road.
The complaint explains Thompson was responsible for booking all the necessary vendors for the ceremony including the DJ, catering, decorations and the cake.
According to the lawsuit, Thompson never paid some of the vendors for their services and, in other cases, they were never even booked.
Some of the ceremonies were allegedly cancelled just weeks in advance and the couples were never refunded. When the couples tried to get their money back, they said Thompson offered them false promises until she stopped responding.
“Getting married should be a special day in a couple’s life and it should never be ruined by a predatory business owner,” Beshear said. “Our hope is to secure refunds for impacted brides and grooms and to prevent this business owner from conning other couples.”
