Cards fall to #5 Tennessee 92-81

(WAVE) - UofL went to New York knowing that they would find out just how good they are, and one game in, they know they can play with #5 Tennessee.
The Vols won the game 92-81, but the Cards were in it. An Akoy Agau tip in got UofL within 71-70 with 8:51 left.
An Admiral Schofield jumper put Tennessee up 77-70 and then Dwaye Sutton was whistled for an offensive foul trying to rebound a Ryan McMahon miss. The play happened right in front of UofL head coach Chris Mack, who drew a technical foul for objecting.
The Vols ended up going on a 14-0 run and eventually lead 85-70.
Jordan Nwora lead UofL with 23 points and 10 rebounds, but also had eight turnovers. Sutton hit four three-pointers for 12 points and Akoy Agau added 11 points and five rebounds.
Steven Enoch, who entered the game averaging 14 points a game, did not score.
Grant Williams had a game-high 24 points for Tennessee. He scored 17 of those in the first half. Schofield added 20, hitting 4-8 triples.
The Cards fall to 3-1 and will take on the Marquette-#2 Kansas loser on Friday at 7 p.m. in Brooklyn. The Vols (4-0) will face the winner at 9:30 p.m. in the NIT Season Tip-off championship game.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.