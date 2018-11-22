Central High students serve Thanksgiving breakfast at Wayside

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nearly 700 volunteers prepped, served, and delivered holiday meals with the Wayside Christian Mission on Thanksgiving.
This year, dozens of the volunteers were from Central High School’s Men of Quality.
“Our whole mission is just to give back to community,” student Justin Brizendine said.
His classmates agreed.
The students wanted to share their idea of family with people like Cindy Blymeir. Blymeir said she’s been stranded in Louisville with no money and has been staying at the Wayside Christian Mission for months.
"God has given me everything I need and it’s a learning experience for me,” Blymeir said. “I’m going to be six months clean, it’s part of my recovery and I was humbled.”
The Wayside Christian Mission will be serving food until 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
