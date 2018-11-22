Five specials at local spots

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Thanksgiving meal has been eaten. Now the holiday shopping season is on.
While the big box stores typically get the largest crowds for their advertised deals, there are some good opportunities too at some local spots.
Instead of asking “Five Questions” this week…I thought I would present to you “Five Specials” that you can take advantage of.
1. For the Horse Lover:
Do you have someone in your life who has always wanted to ride horses? Rock Creek Riding Club is offering a special Friday only from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for 5 lessons for $150 dollars. Five lessons typically cost $165. You can buy multiple lessons at a time.
(3114 Rock Creek Drive, Louisville)
2. For the Child:
Brilliant Bumble Bee is Southern Indiana’s only independently-owned toy store. For Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, they are offering 20% OFF your entire order (excluding LEGO). They will be open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday.
(426 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, In.)
3. For the Fashionista:
This family owned and operated ladies clothing boutique has been offering high-style fashions since 1993. On Black Friday they are offering 30% off apparel and shoes both in-store and online (www.shoprodeodrive.com)
(Holiday Manor Shopping Center, Louisville)
4. For the Vintage/Home Lover:
Lulubelles is where vintage creations meets the modern world. Jewelry, furniture, home accessories, unique gifts can all be found at this Norton Commons store. On Friday they are offering 20% off your purchase.
(10638 Meeting Street, Louisville)
5. For the Mimosa Fan:
Butchertown Market always has lots to look at. And while you are doing so you can sip on a $1 mimosa from the wine bar. Plus, they are offering the first 50 people in the store on Friday and Saturday a gift card ranging from $5 to $20.
(1201 Story Ave., Louisville)
Happy shopping and have a wonderful Holiday season!
