Forecast: Pleasant Thanksgiving; rain returns Black Friday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Happy Thanksgiving! Some patchy fog formed overnight but will dissipate by mid-morning. The day will be pleasant with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Skies stay clear overnight as temperatures plop back down into the 30s.
As you shop Black Friday morning, clouds will gradually increase ahead of our next system. Most of the day will be dry as temperatures reach the mid-50s and winds gust up to 20 mph. Rain may dampen the second half of the Light Up Louisville fun on Friday evening as widespread showers move in and stick around through midday Saturday. Half an inch of rain is possible with this system.
Once the rain is out, the rest of Saturday will be dry with highs in the 50s and mostly cloudy skies; good news for those heading to the Governor’s Cup.
Yet another system drags through late Sunday into early Monday; this one will also bring rain and windy conditions. As cold air races to catch up to the moisture, some of the rain may switch to mix/light snow before it all moves out.
FORECAST
THANKSGIVING: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. HIGH: 52°
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. LOW: 35°
FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. Breezy. Showers late (80%). HIGH: 56°
SATURDAY: AM Showers(30%). Mostly Cloudy HIGH: 60°
SUNDAY: Cloudy Skies. Rain late (70%) HIGH: 62°
Hourly Forecast, updated often
Light Up Louisville Rain Chance
Governor’s Cup Forecast
