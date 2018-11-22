Former president, Louisville native honored at wreath-laying ceremony

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former U.S. president, and Louisville native, has been honored at the cemetery with his namesake.
Fort Knox soldiers paid tribute to former President Zachary Taylor at a wreath-laying ceremony on Wednesday at Zachary Taylor Nation Cemetery, following years-long tradition. It is customary that a wreath is placed at the gravesite of each deceased former president on the anniversary of their respective birthdays.
The wreath is provided by the White House and is traditionally laid by a U.S. military general or flag officer.
This year’s ceremony was hosted by Brig. Gen. Stephen Rutner, deputy commanding general of the 84th Training Command.
“In this case it’s really a special opportunity because it’s a Kentuckian and a person who served 40 years in the United States Army and was a hero in two wars and multiple campaigns,” Rutner said. “In today’s world it’s nice to be able to remember these great Americans, these true heroes that helped build the country we have today.”
Taylor was the nation’s 12th president. He grew up in Louisville before joining the Army in 1808.
