Growler USA soon to open, first of many developments around 265 in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - New restaurants, a movie theater and a car wash are among the businesses moving into a fast-growing part of Clark County.
Shoppers in southern Indiana will soon have far more options, as a variety of stores and entertainment venues go up in Jeffersonville.
“I think we’re just on the leading edge of what’s going on out here,” Greg Brown, owner of Growler USA in Jeffersonville, said.
He and his wife are opening up the craft brewpub and restaurant off Gottbrath Parkway in Jeffersonville, near the 265 interchange and East 10th Street.
Wednesday was the first day on the job for many at Growler USA, as staff worked to clean and organize the dishes they’ll need for the soon-to-open craft brewpub and restaurant.
"That's what 42 feet of bar and 100 taps looks like," Brown said, pointing toward the long display of taps on the bar inside the restaurant.
The bar even includes an ADA accessible spot for anyone looking for a drink.
The 100-tap bar will feature local breweries like Falls City, Donum Dei and New Albanian brewing company, as well as a local Kombucha maker. Brown said they want to keep the beers local and the beverages served craft.
Growler USA is set to open in just a few weeks. It’s the first business to open as part of a larger development project on the east side of 265 in Jeffersonville, but it won’t be alone for long.
Brandon Denton Floyd’s development Bridgepointe Commons will include an Xscape movie theater, assisted living facility and hotel. Denton said they’ve also approved plans for a high-end coffee retailer and a large strip mall that will bring in more retailers to the area.
“The energy and excitement that this development has brought to the region has really been something," Denton said in a statement to WAVE 3 News. “We have experienced a lot of increased momentum in interest from tenants just in the last six months.”
“I think every time something gets added to Bridgeport Commons, it’s just going to help bolster our business,” Brown said.
Across the 265 interchange a little more than a mile away, new businesses continue to pop up.
Kaden Companies has completed work on a new strip mall with Verizon and McAlister’s Deli to move in early next year, according to Executive Vice President Alexander Blieden. Two banks have committed to the area and a drive-through restaurant is in the works, too. Kaden Companies has another 25 acres still to work with but has sold a 15-acre plot to Baptist Health for their use, according to Blieden.
Across the street, by the Kroger that opened around six months earlier, crews continue to build. Multiple banks, a hair salon and a nail salon have opened in recent months. A Feeder’s Supply and Blue Iguana car wash are confirmed as tenants for the area nearby, according to Jeffersonville Redevelopment Director Rob Waiz.
There’s a high level of energy and excitement in the area creating interest in this continually growing part of Clark County, Waiz said.
For Brown and his wife putting the finishing touches on their new brewpub, they’re hopeful this drive to develop will bring curious customers to their doors.
"We’re pretty excited about what the future brings around here,” Brown said. “We think we’re positioned in just the right spot.”
