Hundreds empty pockets, fill stomachs at Churchill Downs on Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds of people spent their Thanksgiving emptying their pockets at the betting boxes before filling their bellies.
As it’s done for years before, Churchill Downs opened its gates on Thanksgiving Day for guests. The first of 12 races started at around 11:30 a.m. and wrapped up just before 5 p.m.
For some families we talked to, spending the holiday at the track has become customary.
“My dad and I have been coming to the track every year since I was too small to even see over the betting windows,” John Higdon said, clutching his young daughter. “So I’m making it a tradition with my daughter to bring her out here - just a family tradition.”
Guests also had the option to have indulge in the Thanksgiving buffet, whipped up by the chefs at the track. Churchill estimated 3,200 pounds of turkey, 2,400 pounds of ham, 2.500 pounds of potatoes, 2,200 pounds of sweet potatoes, and 1,000 pies were prepared for the occasion. It was all cooked up with 1/2 ton of butter!
