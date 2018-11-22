Hundreds of loved ones reunite for Thanksgiving holiday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In the midst of the hustle and bustle of an airport, dozens of people waited outside the terminals, near baggage claim, to hug their loved ones again.
“Both of my babies are home,” Kira Gregorchik said.
Both of her daughters were in Boston visiting with one another. Her youngest daughter attends a college in Boston.
“We're just really excited about the kids all being together and we're very happy,” Gregorchik said.
One day before Thanksgiving, hundreds of families welcomed home daughters, sons, spouses, etc., at the Louisville International Airport.
Katherine Bradbury spends a lot of time at the airport nowadays. She got married in April and her husband lives in London until their immigration paperwork goes through.
“We can see each other for a few weeks at a time," Bradbury said. “And then we have to go back and either I have to come back here to work, or he has to go back there to work.”
Bradbury was anxiously waiting Wednesday to see her husband again.
AAA estimated 54.3 million people will travel more than 50 miles away from their home over the holiday weekend.
