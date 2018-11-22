JCPS teacher, girls softball coach accused of seeking sex with a minor

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A middle school teacher with Jefferson County Public Schools has been charged with allegedly seeking sex with a minor.
The charges were announced by Attorney General Andy Beshear on Thursday.
Officials said Brandon Lee Dietz, 37, of Louisville, traveled to a location in the metro to have sex with a person he believed to be a minor. Dietz allegedly requested the person he believed to be a minor send him sexual images over the internet before meeting to perform sex acts, according to officials.
Dietz was intercepted by officials with the Jeffersontown Police Department, the United States Secret Service, and Beshear’s Cyber Crimes Unit on his way to the meet up.
Cyber investigators also discovered Dietz is a girls softball coach with JCPS. WAVE 3 News has reached out to JCPS for information on where Dietz taught and coached.
Beshear’s office said the number of arrests, indictments and convictions through cyber investigations has totaled more than 150.
“I appreciate the work of our cyber investigators and local and federal law enforcement officers who worked on this investigation,” Beshear said in a statement. “Removing from the streets those who seek to exploit and abuse our children is a top priority for my office, and for law enforcement agencies throughout the Commonwealth.”
Dietz has been charged with one count of seeking sex with a minor online, which is a Class D felony. He’s being held on a $25,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
