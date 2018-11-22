Man facing manslaughter, DUI charges in connection to deadly Nelson Co. crash

NELSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown man has been indicted in connection to a crash in Nelson County.
Police said the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on August 5 near the 12 mile-marker of Bluegrass Parkway. An early investigation indicated that Monte Wilson, 25, of Elizabethtown, went over the right shoulder of the roadway, overcorrected and lost control of the car.
The car then slammed into a tree, according to investigators. Passenger Amber Greenwell, 38, was killed, along with a dog riding in the vehicle.
The initial collision report indicated that Wilson may have been speeding and fell asleep at the wheel, causing the crash.
On Wednesday, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Department said Wilson has been indicted for DUI and second degree manslaughter.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
