Nightly closures of Clark Memorial Bridge suspended for holiday weekend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Clark Memorial Bridge, also known at the Second Street Bridge, will remain open around the clock during the long Thanksgiving weekend.
For one week, from Wednesday, Nov. 21 to Wednesday, Nov. 28, the bridge will be open at night. It’s good news for drivers who wish to avoid the tolls on the I-65 bridge.
Officials are working to repaint the bridge, and the job requires work at night. For the safety of the crews, traffic is not allowed to cross the bridge at night, after officials noticed a spike in crashes.
The painting is expected to be completed in November of 2019.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.