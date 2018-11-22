Pass the Cash: Single mother robbed at ATM surprised with holiday cheer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We all have some places that feel like home. For Dave, that place is Wild Eggs in downtown Louisville. So when he heard about one of the waitresses being robbed at an ATM, he wanted to help.
Jamie is a single mother and works hard for her money. She was depositing nearly $300 in cash -- her tips from a weekend of work -- when she said someone distracted her, and a man grabbed her arm, stole her money and took off.
Dave, a veteran, walked to WAVE 3 News so he could Pass the Cash to Jamie. His car wasn’t working, but he said his legs were!
When we got to Wild Eggs, Jamie wasn’t sure why we were there. When it sunk in that the cash -- $470 -- was for her, she couldn’t believe it.
“That is the nicest thing anyone has ever done for me,” Jamie told Dave, giving him a hug. “It restores my faith in humanity.”
