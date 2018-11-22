Police: IN man shot girlfriend in face during fight

GEORGETOWN, IN (WAVE) - On the day before Thanksgiving, police in Floyd County, IN, were called to a shooting at a house outside Georgetown.
It happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday on Country Side Lane, Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop said. That’s in a rural part of the county.
Officers discovered a 19-year-old woman who had been shot in the face at the home.
Loop said the woman and a man she was in a relationship with were arguing when she tried to leave. That’s when he pulled a gun on her and fired, police said.
She was rushed to University Hospital and is expected to be okay.
Neighbors were detaining the suspect when they got there, police said.
Patrick Thompson, Jr., 26, was arrested and charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. That’s a felony charge.
He’s being held in the Floyd County Jail.
