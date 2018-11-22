Southern Indiana girl thankful for special friendship

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?
For one local family it’s their friends, one in particular, who has gone out of his way to help his friend.
Denise Sims is used to uncertainty in life.
"I always feel like a GPS that I need to re-calibrate,” Sims said.
Ten years ago, Sims delivered her daughter Mallory at just under 26 weeks. Mallory’s twin sister died.
Doctors later diagnosed Mallory with Cerebral Palsy.
“I remember thinking, ‘how are people going to treat her?' Sims said. “Like, would they look at her and not be kind?"
Thanks to the girl known for the bright smile and big bows, the opposite has happened. Mallory and her family have found friends all over Corydon, Indiana, including their hair salon, Taylor’d Designs. That’s where Josh Taylor works for his aunt, and felt an immediate connection to Mallory.
”He kept saying ‘I have Cerebral Palsy too. But Mallory’s is so much worse than mine. And I need to help her. I need to be her voice,’” Lisa Taylor Jones remembered.
He helped her by raising money for Family Fun Fest which would benefit Mallory. He would give a pitch to clients and to nearby businesses, telling people about Mallory and asking for donations.
Josh, who lost his eyesight in his teens, raised $1,300 for Mallory. He was too shy to speak to WAVE 3 News on camera when we visited. But his aunt later sent a video.
“I’m sorry that you didn’t get to meet the real me. I just got nervous,” Josh said into the camera.
But he’s not nervous when it counts - to help a friend. That’s something for which to be thankful.
”I coined him as the VP of Marketing for Mallory’s fundraiser,” Sims said. “I just never expected him to raise that much money or be that dedicated."
Josh and Mallory’s family are still working to raise money. They hope to get Mallory a new wheelchair. Josh is hoping it’s one with Bluetooth and a racing stripe.
