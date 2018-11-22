UK student arrested for Snapchat threats to campus released

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A student at the University of Kentucky accused of making Snapchat threats against a classroom building -- then reporting them to police -- has been released from federal custody.
LEX18 reported a judge ruled Haily Duvall, 19, of Glasgow, KY, is not a danger to the community. The judge also said he believes she is not a flight risk and will show up to court.
Duvall was charged with terroristic threatening and falsely reporting an incident after police said she made threats against the White Hall Classroom Building. She pleaded not guilty.
On the night of the threats, Duvall herself shared screenshots of them with local news agencies and police.
One said: “White Hall is about to be white ashes along with every *expletive* student in it.”
Wednesday she was released on home incarceration, one day before the Thanksgiving holiday.
She will not have a GPS monitoring ankle bracelet, but the list of conditions for her release are long.
Duvall must check in with a probation officer, be employed, surrender her passport, not be in a home with gun, not use alcohol or drugs, submit to drug testing and not use social media.
She was also ordered to get mental health treatment.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.