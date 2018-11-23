Behind the Forecast: Why your car thermometer is often wrong

Usually, temperatures are measured with a mercury thermometer. Mercury expands and shrinks to certain levels as heat is added and removed, respectively. Our vehicles don’t have typical thermometers; they have thermistors. While thermistors are much like thermometers, they actually measure changes in electrical currents that are a result of heat being added or taken away. The issues with thermistor readings don’t come from the instruments themselves but actually where they are located. In most cases, thermistors are placed behind the grill at the front of the vehicle.