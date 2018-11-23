Eager customers hit Black Friday deals at Bass Pro Shops

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) – Temperatures may have been cold outside but the deals are hot inside the stores. Shoppers in Clarksville traded their turkey for holiday shopping inside Bass Pro shops on Black Friday.
At 5 a.m. sharp, the holiday rush began.
"We ran in here," said Billie Goble. She and Katlynn Goble are rushing in and filling their cart to the brim with gifts for family and friends.
Some are early risers.
"We got over here about 2:30 in the morning,” said David Stewart. “It was worth it.”
"Well, we got here at like 3:30 a.m., so we knew we were going to be like first 100. We just like to get the $10 off sweatshirts, stuff like that. I'm Christmas shopping for my brother so I got him a Carhart hoodie,” said Katie Koehler.
Shopping with her friend for gifts, Koehler jokes that the gift she’s holding is keeping her warm until she can give it to her brother.
"Oh, I'm sweating just holding it!" Koehler said.
Other shoppers take the night owl path by skipping on the sleep. Some night owls - never went to sleep.
"Yeah, we went out at 8 o'clock," said Rachel Schuetz.
Mike Benningfield, Bass Pro Shops General Manager, said this is post-turkey typical.
"A lot of people come and they just mass shop today, they get a lot of their list completed today," he said.
People all around the region are trading turkey for Black Friday deals. Bass Pro Shops is expected to see several thousand people, possibly up to 10,000 shoppers on Black Friday, bringing in a lot of people looking to score good deals on clothing, like snagging one of the 5,000 pairs of $10 jeans on sale.
"Here, jeans,” Schuetz said. “Yeah, their jeans are a pretty good deal.”
"We're getting hoodies, pajama pants, dog beds, a little bit of everything," Goble said.
Three depth finders for fishing were too good a deal to pass up for Stewart.
"And they were on sale for $100 apiece, in case my wife is watching," Stewart said.
Fishing reels, hunting rifles, toy trucks and drones, the busiest shopping day of the year is here, bringing many families together inside Bass Pro Shops. The sales move fast and the shoppers faster as they cross off Christmas lists and check them twice before heading out to the next stop.
