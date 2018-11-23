Families turn Black Friday into a tradition

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some people made Black Friday shopping a family affair this year.
Multiple stores at the Jefferson Mall were open on Thanksgiving. Some families said they think most people went shopping on Thursday and were disappointed in the lack of crowds and sales.
However, that didn't stop them from making the best out of spending money and time together.
Olivia Jewell is 10 years old and went shopping with her younger cousin and grandparents.
"We have a limit and you cannot got past that limit,” Jewell said. “We’ve been shopping for a while and it’s been really fun. This is my first time Black Friday shopping with my grandma and my cousin.”
Tiffany Hargis and Christina Compton are sisters and decided to continue their tradition of going all out for Black Friday.
“We always do an outfit just to be totally outrageous,” Hargis and Compton said. “This year we are elves because we are shopping for Christmas gifts. I am Jingles and she is Bells and if we get lost you just return us to each other.” Some families created a spreadsheet and picked a budget to help them tackle all necessary stores while shopping.
